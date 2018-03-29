A logging worker fired after he crashed into his boss' son's vehicle was unfairly dismissed, the Employment Relations Authority has ruled, and will receive a $13,000 payment for humiliation and lost wages.

Charles Hawkins began working as an onsite mechanic for timber and logging company Patutahi Enterprises in Wairoa in July 2016.

According to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ruling, which came out on March 20, Hawkins relationship with his employer had been relatively harmonious.

On December 19, 2017, Hawkins was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle driven by the site foreman.

At the time, no one was injured and both men returned to work.

When Hawkins returned home however he was contacted by Patutahi director Beverley Hancox who told him there would be a meeting the following day but would not tell him what it was about.

The ERA found the meeting took place the following day with all onsite staff attending.

At the meeting Hancox accused Hawkins of speeding and said he had caused the accident the previous day, and had GPS evidence to prove it.

Hawkins disputed this and said it was the foreman, Hancox's son, who was speeding.

Hawkins said the truck he was driving did not have a radio transmitter to notify oncoming vehicles or to receive notifications of oncoming vehicles.

The conversation became heated and in a second meeting held with just Hancox, Hawkins and his supervisor, he was told he was being laid-off work and would receive two weeks' notice wages as well as his annual leave pay.

The ERA said that during its investigation meeting, which Patutahi failed to attend, Hawkins and his partner gave evidence of the effects his dismissal had on him.

It said Hawkins explained how he had "almost been driven to a place of no return".

He said he couldn't pay the bills, which led to the family going into debt.

He said his marriage suffered, as did his relationship with his children. Hawkins' partner talked about him being unable to sleep and becoming very emotional.

In the ERA ruling, member of authority Jenni-Maree Trotman said the process leading to Hawkins' dismissal was immediate and abrupt.

She said the company did not offer Hawkins a reasonable opportunity to respond to the concerns before his dismissal.

The ERA ruled Hawkins had been unfairly dismissed and ordered Patutahi to pay $5,843 in wage arrears, $5,000 in compensation for humiliation and $2,210 for wages lost as a result of the events.