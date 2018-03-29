The Overseas Investment Office gave ASX-listed Horizon Oil International a green light to buy a 16 per cent stake in the Maari and Manaia oil fields and joint venture assets off the Taranaki coast from Todd Corp.

Last November, Sydney-based Horizon signed an agreement with Todd to buy the stake in the fields, subject to working capital and purchase price adjustments for US$17.6 million ($24.4m).

Horizon's stake in the venture will now be 26 per cent, with operator OMV New Zealand holding 69 per cent and Cue Energy with a 5 per cent stake.

According to the OIO, it was satisfied the individuals who will control the investment have the relevant business experience and acumen and are of good character. The applicant has also demonstrated financial commitment to the investment, it said.

The Todd's exit from Maari is the latest change in the family's energy portfolio. In April last year, Todd Energy bought out its joint venture partner in the Kapuni onshore oil and gas field, while selling its 50 per cent share in the Shell Todd Oil Services entity which managed oil and gas brought ashore from the Maui and Pohokura fields, offshore Taranaki. A month later, Todd's Nova Energy retail unit sold its LPG business to Genesis Energy.

The OIO said the total gross asset value was $150m and "the investment relates to assets that exceed $100m and for which consideration in excess of $100m has been paid."

Horizon's ASX-list shares last traded at 13 Australian cents.