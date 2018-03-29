A licensed building practitioner has been disciplined by the Building Practitioners Board for several offences including carrying out and supervising building work incompetently, says the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Registrar of Building Practitioners Paul Hobbs said: "Ioane Ngaata was engaged in January 2016 to undertake extension work to an Auckland property under building consent, which was not lawfully followed, and the work remains unfinished."

"An important aspect of the LBP scheme focuses on how a licensed building practitioner conducts themselves and Mr Ngaata's actions were not reflective of the Board's expectations," Hobbs said.

Ngaata had been ordered to pay $3000 and had his licence cancelled, and would not be able to apply to be relicensed for a period of 12 months.

"Mr Ngaata had made unethical financial gain by invoicing the homeowner, and being paid $235,000," Hobbs said.

"He'd also provided the homeowner with evidence that he was a member of Master Builders, despite having been refused membership twice by the organisation," he said.

"Some basic trade fundamentals weren't up to scratch. To name a few, cladding, flashings, interior flooring, plasterboard linings and stoppings weren't installed following normal trade practice and it was established two bathrooms, a balcony and wall insulation were among many parts left incomplete," he said.

"There can be no bending of the rules, and where there are, building practitioners can expect to be held to account."