Sam Stuchbury has been announced as the only New Zealander on the prestigious Forbes "30 Under 30" annual list of young stars under the age of 30 for 2018.

The 27-year-old, a former University of Otago student, is the founder and creative director of Auckland-based creative agency Motion Sickness and co-founder of influencer marketplace platform The Social Club.

The Social Club is the largest company of its kind in New Zealand, working with 3,500 influencers and 350 different brands with a global audience reach of 17.5 million people.

According to the official website, the "30 Under 30" list is an "annual encyclopedia of creative disruption featuring 600 young stars in 20 different industries" that "continues to spotlight the inspiring and the (genuinely) enviable."

Advertisement

Stuchbury only learned of his inclusion on the list yesterday.

"A few months ago they got in touch to let me know I'd been nominated. I didn't hear anything back until yesterday when they contacted me to say I was on the list. I'm stoked, and to be the only kiwi is great," Stuchbury told Otago University.

Auckland-born Stuchbury, studied at the University of Otago between 2010 and 2014, where he earned a Bachelor of Consumer Applied Science and Communication Design.

Stuchbury credits his time at Otago University with helping him realise his skill set, and where to apply it.

"We had freedom to work on projects that allow you the ability to figure out what you like and what you are good at - that is what I liked the most," Stuchbury told Otago University.

Stuchbury will head to Hong Kong in July for the Forbes "30 Under 30" summit.