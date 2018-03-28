The slide in a2 Milk's share price continued this morning on news that international food group Nestle had introduced an A2 beta casein infant formula product in China.

By 11.25 am the stock was down 58c, or 4.5 per cent, from yesterday's close, at $12.36.

Meanwhile, a Nestle spokeswoman added more details to the company's plans in China, where the new A2 product was launched last month.

"Nestle launched the new Illuma Atwo Stage 3 formula in China at the end of February 2018, in response to a rapidly growing and constantly changing consumer market," said Margaret Stuart, head of of corporate and external relations at Nestle Oceania in Sydney.

"Nestle has always been committed to continuously innovate its science-based products," she said.

Illuma Atwo is the first infant formula in the industry to combine palmitic acid, the major saturated fatty acid in human milk and A2 type beta-casein. The recipe has been designed to help support babies' digestive comfort.

"We've launched the product in China due to the expanding market and consumer demand for products with A2 protein – for the time being, China is the primary location where it will be available.

"Illuma Atwo is available across China in stages 1-4 and enriches the already comprehensive and diverse choice Nestle offers in China. It has received very positive market feedback so far," she said.

Illuma is one of Nestle's super-premium infant formula brands under the Wyeth Nutrition umbrella. Nestle has seven brands in China, including Illuma, S-26 Ultima and Nan, Stuart said, adding the milk for Illuma Atwo is sourced globally.

Stuart said Nestle did try to source milk A2 milk from New Zealand, "but what was needed was not available".

Craigs Investment Partners head of private wealth Mark Lister said the A2 Milk company's share price was being pared back on the threat of competition. He pointed out the share price had had an explosive run higher but that investors who bought shares last month would still be ahead. On February 20, the stock traded at $9.29.