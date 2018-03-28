Stocks closed modestly lower Wednesday, adding to big losses from a day earlier. Declines in technology stocks and retailers weighed on the market, offsetting gains in health care and other sectors. Energy stocks fell along with the price of crude oil.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index lost 7.62 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,605.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.29 points, or 0.04 percent, to 23,848.42.

The Nasdaq composite slid 59.58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,949.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 0.54 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,513.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.74 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is up 315.22 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 43.44 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.95 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 68.61 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Dow is down 870.80 points, or 3.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 45.84 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.48 points, or 1.5 percent.