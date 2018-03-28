TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

A company that operated a waterslide in Kansas City, Kansas, says it "fully" disputes recent criminal charges arising from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on the ride.

An indictment that was unsealed Tuesday charges the co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, Jeffrey Henry, and the ride's designer, John Schooley, with reckless second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

Last week, the former operations manager of the water park, Tyler Austin Miles, was indicted on 20 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter. Schlitterbahn itself and its private construction company also face charges.

Schlitterbahn described Caleb's death as a "terrible and tragic accident" in a statement. It says Henry, Schooley and Miles are "innocent" and that the company runs a "safe operation."

Caleb died when his raft went airborne and he hit an overhead loop.

12:03 a.m.

Three people have been indicted in the death of a 10-year-old Kansas boy on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide.

The Kansas attorney general's office says Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Jeffrey Henry and ride designer John Schooley are charged with reckless second-degree murder in the indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charges stem from the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab, who was decapitated when his raft went airborne at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The grand jury last week also indicted the park and its former operations manager, Tyler Austin Miles, on 20 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Miles' attorney says he was released on $50,000 bond. Henry was ordered held without bond and prosecutors say Schooley is not in custody.