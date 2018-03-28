LONDON (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's former British assistant says a gag order she had to sign when she left his film company was "morally lacking in every way."

Zelda Perkins quit in 1998 along with a colleague who accused the movie mogul of trying to rape her. Each received a 125,000-pound ($177,000) settlement and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Perkins told a committee of British lawmakers on Wednesday that she felt "defrauded" by the agreement, which contained clauses intended to stop Weinstein from sexually harassing or abusing staff.

The agreement committed Weinstein to attend therapy and required the company to act if he made any more payouts over alleged wrongdoing.

Multiple women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.