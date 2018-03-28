A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who's had an abortion was not appropriate and the organisation has taken it down.

An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a "critical role" in educating the public and sparking "meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion."

"We also know that emotionally authentic portrayals of these experiences are still extremely rare - and that's part of a much bigger lack of honest depictions of certain people's lives and communities," said Melissa Reed, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

However, she continued, the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

The since-removed tweet read: "We need a Disney princess who's had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who's pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who's actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who's tran."

It caused a backlash on social media with angry Twitter users taking screenshots of the tweet and condemning the organisation.