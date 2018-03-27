BERLIN (AP) — Officials say Germany's emissions of carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas, declined in 2017 due to the country's growing use of wind power.

The Federal Office for the Environment says CO2 emissions in Germany dipped by 0.5 percent, or 4.7 million tons, to 904.7 million tons last year.

According to preliminary figures released Tuesday, emissions from the energy sector fell by 13.7 tons compared to 2016. Officials cited the increase in wind power and a drop in electricity generated from coal, though Germany still relies heavily on the fossil fuel.

CO2 emissions from the transport and industrial sectors rose, however, due to Germany's growing economy.

Despite the drop, Germany is predicted to miss its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2020 compared to 1990 levels.