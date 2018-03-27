The iconic, giant L&P bottle which put the little North Island town of Paeroa on the tourist map will be hailed at a 50th birthday party tomorrow - even though it's technically only 49 years old.

To claim it's 50, one needs to admit that the bottle actually began its life as a rocket.

Lemon & Paeroa softdrink was born in 1907, based on mineral water taken in the vicinity of the town. The first bottling plant was established there a year or so later.

In 1967, the town's business association came up with a rocket theme for a Christmas promotion in the shopping area.

A "rocket" was built, mainly from a stack of concrete cattle troughs, in front of the Post Office, according to the Ohinemuri Regional History Journal. The nose cone housed "Radio Paeroa", a public address system which broadcast Christmas music and retail advertising.

Paeroa's rocket and its replacement, an L&P bottle, were conceived as a Christmas promotional tool for the town's businesses. Photo / Ohinemuri Regional History Journals

A hit with locals and travellers, the rocket was dismantled in January 1968, but the association wanted to revive the idea for another Christmas promotion later that year.

A Paeroa shop owner of the time, Trevor Watt, recalls that at a promotions meeting, he spotted an L&P bottle on the table and said, "What about a bottle like that?"

Cattle troughs were again stacked up and the neck and lid were fashioned out of steel rods, wire and concrete. A slap of paint, some sign-writing and an icon was born.

The radio-shack, this time in the neck of a bottle, did duty for another summer shopping season and the out-sized softdrink advertisement quickly became a photo sensation until it too was dismantled, in January 1969.

Negotiations for a permanent big bottle were held that year, following concerns over the traffic congestion the first one had caused. A site was selected several hundred metres to the southeast at which to rebuild with concrete rings.

Then in 2002 it was moved to its current site in the Ohinemuri Reserve, again because of traffic concerns.

Watt told the Herald that Paeroa's big bottle had been fantastic for the town. "It has absolutely made it."

The Kiwiana sculpture is now listed in tourist guides and has become virtually a must-stop for thousands of selfie-takers passing through Paeroa.

The softdrink hasn't been made in the town since the 1980s but this hasn't tarnished the big bottle's shine.

"Most towns like to think they have their own special flavour, but Paeroa literally does," said Hauraki Mayor John Tregidga. "To me, the L&P Bottle represents our uniqueness as a community …"

For its birthday bash tomorrow , the big bottle will be adorned with a yellow bow and there will be a picnic party with a live band.

Wednesday's party

At the L&P Bottle in Paeroa

• 2pm - Official opening

At Paeroa Domain

• 2.30-4.30pm - Free sausage sizzle, birthday cake and entertainment