The nation's sole accredited P-testing company says horror stories of "cowboys" fleecing property owners to clean up contaminated houses could be coming to an end.

Hawke's Bay company Drug Smart has become the first in New Zealand to gain IANZ accreditation to test for methamphetamine contamination.

The Havelock North-based business is run by father and son duo Warren and Sam Murdoch. Managing director Sam Murdoch said the application to International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ) involved a very thorough process.

"It was good to be scrutinised in such a way because, now we've got the IANZ accreditation, it gives assurance to our clients they are in safe hands.

"Given the clientele we have, it is definitely a bonus for us to have IANZ on our reports and our website."

The company tested between 50 and 100 properties each month for meth contamination and estimated about 20 per cent of Hawke's Bay properties tested positive for meth.

Sam Murdoch said, once more companies went through the accreditation process, it would make clear which ones that were in it for the quick dollar.

"I think the new accreditation will, over time, help to single out and rid cowboys from the industry. [As opposed to] those that are in it for the good of the industry, and who want to be recognised as experts.

"We know from studies that living in a property where methamphetamine has been manufactured is bad for health.

"We do however support that more research needs to be done into the effects of living in a property where it has been smoked or consumed rather than manufactured.

"I think everyone can understand that methamphetamine isn't good for our health, but to have more research into the long-term effects would be beneficial.

"Everyone reacts differently, but some short-term effects can include dizziness, migraines, watery eyes, burning sensation in eyes, respiratory problems, convulsions, skin irritations and skin burns."

Last year Standards New Zealand published a new standard on the testing and decontamination of meth-affected properties (NZS8510) which required rigorous validation of sampling kits and proof of appropriately trained samplers.

IANZ accreditation services general manager Phil Barnes said the new standard required complete independence between test providers and the cleaning companies.

"In the past, conflict of interest problems arose with the same companies doing both.

"Some property owners ended up spending a small fortune, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars, on decontamination that wasn't actually necessary."

One Hastings landlord, who did not wish to be named, told Hawke's Bay Today he had been left with an overall cost of $14,000 to remedy a rental property after it tested positive.

"I was actually pleasantly surprised, I had been expecting a lot more.

"Luckily, I was advised to check the insurance policy. Although I had no recollection of having a clause in the policy, fortunately, most of the costs were covered by the insurer."

Another property owner who had to pay to clean up a property in Napier after a positive test said the real issue was some testing companies did not provide accurate information.

"You buy a property and you discover they have been smoking P in there, you get the testers in there and they tell you it's contaminated - and you freak out.

"So you have to wash the walls with sugar soap and then paint them over but I've since heard that [at a low level] it's no different than nicotine."