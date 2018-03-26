NZME's employment website YUDU officially launches today.

The website, filled with news, tips, advice, trends and insights from key industry groups, has been running in beta mode since November last year.

YUDU hopes to target the 43 per cent of workers who are passive job seekers, as well as those actively looking for job opportunities. Research showed passive job candidates were open to opportunities if they came up.

It is free to list jobs on YUDU until July 1.

NZME chief digital officer Laura Maxwell said job seekers were ready for a change.

"[Job seekers] are looking for more than just a job site. They are looking for a place to launch their careers, get news, advice and stay connected with their industry," Maxwell said. "YUDU allows job seekers to keep on top of what is happening in their industry and see what career progressions and changes are available to them.

"YUDU gives people the ability to get a glimpse of what it's really like to work somewhere by allowing them to understand what the company values are and what benefits are part of the package."

The website, which features 12 career hubs, offers a personality quiz which helps prospective employees identify and articulate their strengths and values.

Candidates are also able to use a salary tool on the site to find out what particular jobs or industries tended to pay, to help them make informed career decisions.

As well as advertising job vacancies, companies will be able to advertise themselves, with company biographies and pages that allow candidates to get a feel for the business, their values and their culture.

The employment website focuses on career progression and developments.

NZME owns the Herald, nzherald.co.nz, a Newstalk ZB and a range of entertainment radio stations including ZM and The Hits.