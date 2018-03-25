Esquires Coffee has opened its first stores in Pakistan and Jordan, expanding the brand's global footprint.

The coffee brand, owned by NZX-listed Cooks Global Foods, has opened a store in Karachi and another in Amman - the first of a string set to open in both countries.

It will open 40 stores in Pakistan over the next 10 years, and 30 in Jordan.

Cooks Global Foods executive chairman Keith Jackson said there was strong demand for international brands in the two countries.

"The Pakistan store is in Karachi's busy Zamzama area, a popular and affluent quarter of the city, populated by banks, offices, high-end shops, cafes and restaurants. It is the latest evolution of the Esquires café format, including a modern kitchen, à la carte menu and design that reflects the best of New Zealand café culture," Jackson said.



"We are confident it will be a great launching pad for stores in Pakistan."

He said the Amman store offered similar characteristics to the one in Karachi.

"With a population of just over 4 million people, the city can attract as many as two million tourists a year, ranking it among the most visited cities in the world. Again, it represents a great place from which to build out our presence in Jordan."

Cooks Global Foods is also set to expand Esquires' presence in the Middle East, North and West Africa, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

It is currently in talks to engage franchisees in a number of other regions, also.

Neat Hospitality and Bearhug signed Esquires master franchise agreements last year. Cooks Global Foods owns the international intellectual property and master franchising rights to Esquires stores worldwide, excluding in New Zealand and Australia which is owned by ASX-listed Retail Food Group.

Esquires has stores in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Indonesia, Portugal, Romania and China.