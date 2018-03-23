More than 400,000 smoke alarms are being recalled because of a potential defect that can block a sensor, posing a risk to consumers. Other recalled consumer products include riding lawn mowers and HVAC units.

Here's a more detailed look:

SMOKE ALARMS

DETAILS: Models PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde dual sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms. "KIDDE" is printed on the front center of the smoke alarm. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarm. They were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018.

WHY: A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm's ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

INCIDENTS: One report of the yellow protective cap being present on a smoke alarm before it was installed in a consumer's home. No reports of incidents or injuries as a result of a yellow cap being present have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 452,000 in the U.S. and about 40,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Kidde at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or visit www.kidde.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" for more information.

RIDING MOWERS

DETAILS: Snapper, Simplicity and Massey Ferguson brand riding lawn mowers. The riding lawn mowers were sold in red/black or orange/black color combinations with a Snapper, Massey Fergusen or Simplicity logo on the hood. The model and serial numbers are located on the frame near the front tires. If a black dot is present on either the equipment ID label or the shipping crate label, the product has been repaired and is not included in the recall. They were sold at Briggs & Stratton dealers nationwide from August 2016 through January 2018. Details on models can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Briggs--Stratton-Recalls-Riding-Mowers-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury

WHY: The reverse-mow option switch can malfunction and allow the riding lawn mowers to unintentionally mow when being driven in a reverse direction, posing a risk of injury to bystanders.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 18,000 in the U.S. and about 300 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Briggs & Stratton at 800-227-3798 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, visit www.briggsandstratton.com and click on "Recalls & Warranty" for more information. Dealers can be found using the dealer locator at www.simplicitymfg.com , www.snapper.com , or www.masseylawn.com for more information.

HVAC UNITS

DETAILS: Carrier WeatherExpert 6-23 ton, 48/50 series, light commercial rooftop HVAC units intended for use in commercial and institutional buildings and that have a factory installed dehumidification feature. The model numbers are 48/50LC07-26 with an A in the 6th digit and a 0 (zero) in the 14th digit of the model number (e.g., 48LCTA24F2M5-0S1B3). Note that dashes should be counted as digits in the model number. The serial numbers are 1214P to 3317P. The model and serial number can be found on the unit rating plate located on the back of the unit. They were sold by Carrier distributors nationwide from March 2014 to September 2017.

WHY: The HVAC's humidimizer fan can fail to shut off when a connected smoke detector is tripped, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of a fan not shutting off during installation testing. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 530.

FOR MORE: Call Carrier at 844-864-8748 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.carrier.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" to locate a local Carrier dealer for more information.

HYDRAULIC LOG SPLITTER WEDGE ACCESSORY

DETAILS: Involves 4-way wedge accessories used on SpeeCo, CountyLine, Country Tuff, and Woods hydraulic log splitters. These log splitter accessories were sold under the SpeeCo and Woods brand names. The SpeeCo brand has model numbers 577483 and 581199. The Woods brand model is 581196. Brand names and model numbers are printed on the packaging. They were sold at Tractor Supply Co. stores in the U.S. from July 2016 through January 2018 under the SpeeCo brand; Orscheln Farm & Home Stores in the U.S. from August 2017 through January 2018 under the SpeeCo brand and authorized Woods dealers in the U.S. and Canada from August 2017 through January 2018 under the Woods brand for about $70.

WHY: The 4-way wedge accessory can loosen or detach from the log splitter during operation and strike an operator or bystander

INCIDENTS: One report of an operator struck by the 4-Way Wedge resulting in a concussion.

HOW MANY: About 5,100 in the U.S. and 40 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call SpeeCo at 800-525-8322 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to speecoproductrecall@speeco.com or visit www.speeco.com and click on the recall information banner for more information. Also, Call Woods at 800-319-6637 for Tech Services between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, send email to woodsproductrecall@woodsequipment.com or visit www.woodsequipment.com and click on the recall information banner for more information.