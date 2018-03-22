He's one of the most articulate, great political thinkers of a generation.

But former US President Barack Obama made one small gaffe that would have left a key sponsor cringeing in Auckland last night.

Brought here for a $500,000 speaking engagement by Air New Zealand, Mastercard and Westpac, Obama twice referred to "West Bank".

That was further emphasised when he discussed John Key's prowess on the golf course. He said Key's form suggested that he was spending too much time on the golf course, something "West Bank" might want to consider. "I know he does a bit of work for you."

Problem is, Key is chairman of ANZ Bank in New Zealand and is not associated with Westpac.

He is also on the Air New Zealand board.