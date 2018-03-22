Business woman Theresa Gattung has sold her Wellington waterfront apartment in Oriental Bay for an undisclosed sum after it was placed on the market last month.

Gattung said the sale had gone unconditional yesterday, but would not disclose the sale price or the identity of the new owner, who is a woman.

The four-bedroom, one-level apartment had a registered valuation of $2.83 million and featured sweeping views across the bay to the city.

Gattung bought the 222sq m apartment in 2003 with her former partner.

It was her permanent residence for more than 10 years until she moved to Auckland, and Gattung said she would miss living in Wellington.

Asked what she would miss most about the apartment, Gattung said, "The view - the view out over the water."

"Oriental Parade is the best promenade in New Zealand bar none. Auckland's sort of getting its act together with its public space but Oriental Parade, it's the best city promenade - bang, that's it," she said.

The former chief executive of Telecom, now Spark, also has properties in Auckland and Waihi Beach. Gattung earlier told the Herald the sale was reluctant.

"It's beautiful and if I was still living in Wellington I would never sell it," she said. "But I'm based in Auckland now and it's just time."

The apartment has featured in NZ House and Garden magazine.

It has a large open plan living and dining room opening onto two decks, with a kitchen featuring granite benchtops, a walk-in pantry, and a full complement of high-end Gaggenau appliances.

Theresa Gattung's Wellington apartment. Photo/Bayleys Wellington

The master bedroom has a walk-in dressing room and there are two bathroom as well as two garages and ample storage space.

Gattung said commitments including her role as chair of the Wellington SPCA had convinced her to hold onto the property; however, when the regional SPCA's were amalgamated into a national organisation in November, said she decided to sell.

"I went backwards and forwards for a while but now I don't need to be in Wellington to chair the SPCA board meetings," she said earlier.

"After that I really just thought, well I'm not going to use it much so it's time to sell."

The successful businesswoman, who was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2014, has also been involved with My Food Bag, Co.OfWomen (Company of Women), World Women and her latest venture SheEO - a venture aimed at supporting start-ups by women.

Earlier this month, Gattung was admitted to hospital after a serious health scare. She underwent a number of tests before being discharged later in the week.

