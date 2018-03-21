LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's departure from the European Union (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

European Council President Donald Tusk says he is advising the 27 European Union leaders facing Britain in the Brexit negotiations to back a proposed transition deal between the two sides.

Tusk said on the eve of a two-day EU summit, "I have some good news for Prime Minister Theresa May."

He said: "I have just recommended to our leaders that we welcome in principle the agreement on transition.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart, David Davis, agreed on Monday on the key elements of a deal to soften the transition once Britain leaves the European Union on March 29, 2019.

Tusk says it will allow both sides "to delay all the negative consequences from Brexit by another 21 months."

The proposal leaves open several areas of potential conflict, none bigger than the Irish border where the EU's Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland will meet.

___

10:55 a.m.

Pro-Brexit demonstrators have hurled fish into the River Thames to protest against continued European access to U.K. fishing waters after Britain leaves the European Union next year.

Under a draft withdrawal agreement, Britain will remain bound by the EU's Common Fisheries Policy during a 21-month transition period from March 2019.

That has angered British fishing communities and their representatives, who have long railed against other European countries' right to fish in British territorial waters.

On Wednesday a group of fishermen and politicians boarded a trawler on the Thames near Parliament, and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage dumped haddock into the river. The protesters say the fish can't be sold in Britain because of EU rules.

Farage said the British government lacks "the guts or the strength" to stand up for fishing.