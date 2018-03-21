NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are mixed in early trading Wall Street, as declines in technology companies and makers of consumer products offset gains elsewhere in the market.

Facebook fell another 2.6 percent early Wednesday, extending its slump into a third day as the company faces searing criticism for its handling of user data.

Food maker General Mills dropped 8 percent after lowering its profit forecast and saying rising costs hurt its business. Nordstrom fell 2.8 percent after the company ended talks with Nordstrom family members about a possible sale.

The S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,714.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,739. The Nasdaq composite fell 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,346.