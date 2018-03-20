___

Zuckerberg asked to testify in UK; data firm's CEO suspended

LONDON (AP) — A British parliamentary committee has summoned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as authorities stepped up efforts to determine if the personal data of social media users has been used improperly to influence elections. The request comes amid allegations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica U.K used information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 election. The firm's board has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending an independent investigation.

New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators pursuing a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital have shifted their attention to a FedEx shipping center near San Antonio. That's where a package exploded on a conveyor belt in the middle of the night and caused minor injuries to a worker. The latest blast did not inflict serious harm, but it added to the widening fear of more strikes like those that have already killed two people and badly wounded four others.

UK is infused with Russian money, making a crackdown hard

LONDON (AP) — As Prime Minister Theresa May rose in the House of Commons to announce sanctions against Russia for the nerve-agent attack on a former spy, investors across town in the City of London were piling into a 750 million euro bond sale by Gazprom. The sale is just one example of how wealthy Russians have become entwined in the British economy.

What's likely as Fed meeting ends and Powell takes questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials are meeting this week for the first time under their new chairman, Jerome Powell, whose news conference to follow is stirring high anticipation. Investors expect the Fed to announce its first interest rate increase of the year, a testament to the continued strength of the economy and of the job market in particular.

US regulators renew scrutiny of menthol, tobacco flavors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are taking a closer look at flavors in tobacco products that appeal to young people, particularly menthol-flavored cigarettes. Menthol is the only flavor allowed in cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration issued a call Tuesday for more information on the topic. The agency has the authority to ban the flavor but past efforts have been stalled by legal challenges from industry.

China's premier appeals to US to 'act rationally' over trade

BEIJING (AP) — China's premier has appealed to Washington to 'act rationally' and avoid disrupting trade over steel, technology and other disputes. Li Keqiang, the country's No. 2 leader, said Tuesday that "No one will emerge a winner from a trade war." He promised that China will 'open even wider' to imports and investment.

Federal official calls air bag replacement rates 'uneven'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say they're exploring new ways to reach out to car owners to get more people to participate in the Takata air bag recall. Heidi King of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says millions of potentially lethal air bags remain in use and repair rates are "not where we want them to be."

First lady vows to fight cyberbullying despite skeptics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says she is committed to doing whatever she can to help reduce cyberbullying despite the criticism she has received for taking on the issue while President Donald Trump uses Twitter to berate his foes. The first lady convened executives from major online and social media companies at the White House Tuesday to discuss cyberbullying and internet safety. She says she has "one goal: helping children and our next generation."

Peter Peterson, billionaire and philanthropist, dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter G. Peterson's family says the executive and philanthropist who argued passionately that the U.S. must reduce its national debt has died of natural causes. He was 91 years old. Born in the small town of Kearney, Nebraska, to Greek immigrants, Peterson was CEO of two major U.S. companies and co-founded one of the largest private-equity firms in the world. He worked for the Nixon Administration in the early 1970s, eventually serving as secretary of commerce from 1972 to 1973.

Orbitz says legacy travel site likely hacked, affecting 880K

CHICAGO (AP) — Orbitz says one of its older websites may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people who made purchases online between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017. The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. Orbitz is now owned by Expedia Inc. of Belleview, Washington. Orbitz said Tuesday about 880,000 payment cards were impacted.

Stock indexes end mostly higher, but Facebook sinks again

NEW YORK (AP) — After steep losses a day ago, U.S. stock indexes finish mostly higher as retailers rise, energy companies climb with oil prices and banks move up with interest rates. Facebook slumped again following reports that the Federal Trade Commission will investigate its handling of user data and Oracle tumbles after releasing disappointing results and forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4.02 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,716.94. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 116.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,727.27. The Nasdaq composite rose 20.06 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,364.30. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 0.16 points to 1,570.41.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.34, or 2.2 percent, to $63.40 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained $1.37, or 2.1 percent, to $67.42 per barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline gained 4 cents to $1.97 a gallon. Heating oil added 4 cents to $1.95 a gallon. Natural gas picked up 2 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.