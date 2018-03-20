SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on fur sales ban in San Francisco (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

San Francisco supervisors have unanimously approved a ban on fur sales, making San Francisco the largest city in the country to have the prohibition.

The legislation voted on Tuesday goes into effect January 1, but retailers have until January 2020 to sell off existing inventory.

Animal advocates say a prohibition would reflect the city's kind and progressive values, but retailers say it's yet another decision burdening small businesses.

San Francisco joins the California cities of Berkeley and West Hollywood in prohibiting the sale of fur coats and accessories containing real fur.

___

12:05 a.m.

San Francisco could become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur, a move that would hearten animal lovers but frustrate business owners who say they're fed up with city officials dictating what they can sell.

If the Board of Supervisors approves the ban Tuesday, San Francisco would join two other California cities, West Hollywood and Berkeley, in saying no to a symbol of glamour that animal advocates say is built on cruelty.

The ban would apply to coats and anything else featuring real fur, including key chains and gloves.

San Francisco's Chamber of Commerce estimates that fur sales in the city account for at least $40 million a year. The city's Office of Economic Analysis estimated fur sales at $11 million in 2012, based on census figures.