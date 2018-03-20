NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Banks and energy stocks are leading early gains for U.S. indexes.

Banks are gaining as bond yields rise Tuesday, and energy companies are rising along with the price of crude oil.

Oracle sank 9 percent after reporting disappointing results.

Facebook lost 2.5 percent following a report that the company could face more regulatory scrutiny. Bloomberg News reported that the Federal Trade Commission will look into its handling of user data.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,720.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 115 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,728. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,361.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.88 percent.