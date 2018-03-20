BRUSSELS (AP) — A German government official is doubtful that the European Union will be exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump's potentially damaging steel and aluminum tariffs.

Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said Tuesday that "we are skeptical, but will hope to the end that there is a good solution."

Expressing concern about Trump's "dogmatic and ideological decision," Roth said that "we are at the moment — and the clock is ticking — a long way from a sensible solution."

His comments came as EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom headed to Washington to seek an exemption from the tariffs for the entire 28-nation bloc.

Trump's tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum enter force on Friday. He has temporarily exempted big steel producers Canada and Mexico.