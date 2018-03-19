Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes has created a diamond-shaped, edible chocolate that's covered in 23 carat gold.

The chocolate is part of a limited edition collection of 1,000 bonbons and is made with saffron threads, white truffle and vanilla from Madagascar.

A single piece of the chocolate is priced at €7,728, or NZ$13,168.

Reuters reports that the chocolate was certified as the world's most expensive chocolate by the Guinness Book of Records.

Advertisement

WATCH: The world's most expensive chocolate goes on display at a fair in Portugal. https://t.co/3DZMTkf2GE pic.twitter.com/DdZKBHhdUU — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 19, 2018

It's currently on display in a crown-shaped box that is decorated with 5,500 Swarovski crystals and is protecting by two security guards.

The chocolate has already been sold to numerous buyers from around the world in Russia, Angola, Brazil, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates.