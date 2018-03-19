NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:58 a.m.

A sharp loss for Facebook is helping to pull technology companies lower as stock indexes decline in early trading.

Facebook slumped 5.3 percent early Monday. The company is facing new criticism following reports that a data mining firm employed by the Trump campaign improperly kept data on tens of millions of users.

Other tech companies also fell. Chipmaker Nvidia lost 1.1 percent.

Shopping mall owner GGP was unchanged percent after Reuters reported the company had received a revised takeover offer.

The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,734.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 174 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,772. The Nasdaq fell 69 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,412.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86 percent.