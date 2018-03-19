JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say a luxury yacht seized as part of a U.S. probe into the alleged multibillion-dollar theft of funds from a Malaysian state investment company has not been handed over to the U.S. because of a legal challenge from its owner.

National police deputy detective Daniel Silitonga said Monday that police are waiting for a court hearing after lawyers for the owner of the Cayman Islands-registered Equanimity challenged the Feb. 28 seizure.

The Equanimity, worth $250 million, is among assets the U.S. Justice Department alleges were bought by Malaysian national Jho Low using money stolen from 1MBD, the Malaysian fund. Indonesian police seized the yacht off Bali in a joint operation with the FBI.

Silitonga said, "We are facing some legal issues that have to be resolved first."