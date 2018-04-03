If you have driven past the old BP service station on Fitzherbert Ave on a recent Saturday, you might have noticed more activity than usual.

Hawera's Smith brothers have been there, with their Paddock to Plate butchery ute parked up and a trailer load of fresh meat for sale.

Ryan Smith, currently based in Marton, said that coming to Whanganui was a simple decision.

"We came to Whanganui as a request, we got asked to come here, so we came and the rest is history," he said.

"People just keep coming back."

Paddock to Plate is a family orientated business, brought to life by Brad Smith and his wife Rochelle, who purchased Sinclair's Farm Kill and Processing in Stratford.

Ryan and his wife Lisa were dairy farmers who worked in partnership with Lisa's family for 10 years, but a health scare made Ryan realise that he "needed a lifestyle change".

The families came together and now they are driving all over the Rangitikei and Taranaki regions.

"It was a big decision to break that partnership, but I'm loving every day of it," Mr Smith said.

"We're on the road trying to get this product to as many people as possible and it's something we are passionate about being farmers ourselves."

Taking the product to the people has proven so successful that the brothers are opening a new store in Hawera.

"We can't just take the trailer home anymore, because it's carnage," Mr Smith said.

"We turn up and there are 70 or 80 people waiting at a time."

The store will be run by family friends, Hawera locals Velda and Ali Brooks.

Ryan, Lisa and the kids might move when the store opens, not only to be closer to it, but to be closer to Brad and family, following the recent passing of the brothers' father, Terry.

"It puts a huge value on life and reminds you that it's short," Mr Smith said.

"So you've got to make sure that the time you're here is quality."

Mr Smith did not rule out the possibility of a Whanganui store opening in future.

"In the two days that we have been here, last Saturday and this Saturday, we have sold about 400 units and we've had over 100 customers," he said.

"That's starting to stack up to the other areas. We're happy, it's nice meeting the customers and having talks with them and understanding what they want."