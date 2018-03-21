Business expectations are growing between China and the Rangitikei District.

Mayor Andy Watson has recently returned from a whistle-stop business trip to China at the request of a large Chinese company.

Mr Watson was invited to attend the opening of a large and extravagant shopping mall in the affluent city of Taizhou north of Shanghai to give him an idea of where local Rangitikei product would be sold.

At this point, Mr Watson said, he could not identify the products the wealthy Chinese company was interested in importing.

Except to say that China has extreme respect for New Zealand food and meat products.

"They see us not only as a clean and green country but very honest and true to our labels.

They have great respect for us.''

The most affluent people per capita in China live in Taizhou, he said. "Unfortunately I was only there for four days and I was either sitting in a plane, on a train or in a car for most of it.''

Even though it was his first trip to China Mr Watson admitted it wasn't enough to make any lasting impressions except for the people.

"I kept being told how they had the greatest respect for all New Zealand product. They really sung our praises.''

The Chinese company who sponsored the trade trip had wanted high-end suppliers to supply their new mall. Money was no object, he said.

Mr Watson said it was very heartening to know the company valued food product from the Rangitikei region specifically.

"We do have wonderful manuka honey here and exceptional meat products.''

The company were also building and opening several other luxury malls, he said.

"Even though my trade trip lasted just four days it was very enlightening to learn how the Chinese hold New Zealand product in such high regard.''

Mr Watson said he could not name the Rangitikei companies at this stage as the information was too "sensitive''.