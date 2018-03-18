A job application filled out by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs at the age of 18 revealing his early interest in the technology sector has sold for US$174,757 ($242,143) at auction.

The one-page hand-filled out form from 1973 sold for more than three times its estimate alongside a signed tehcnical manual and newspaper clipping.

The entrepreneur, who went on to revolutionise the mobile phone market with the launch of Apple's iPhone, wrote in the phone number section "none".

Asked about access to a vehicle, Jobs wrote: "Possible, but not probable". His "Special abilities" were included "electronics tech" and "design engineer".

The application was filled out while studying at Reed College in Portland, Oregon, from which he would drop out six months later.

He went on to audit classes at the same college, including a course in calligraphy. It does not state the position Jobs was applying for.

In 1974, Jobs put his technical skills to work and secured a job as a technician at Atari. Two years later, he founded Apple with Steve Wozniak.

The personal items were brought under the hammer by RR Auction in the USA.

Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction, said: "Steve Job's and Apple encouraged each of us to 'Think Different,' and even today several years after his untimely passing it's still difficult to think of anyone more iconic, or influential who has had such profound impact on our everyday modern lives."

He added: "Steve Jobs was a notoriously difficult signer - evinced by his reluctance to sign this OS X guide in 2001-and his autograph is incredibly scarce among contemporary figures."

The former owner of the guide recalled how the entrepreneur told him "I feel weird doing that" and initially refused.

The anonymous seller said: "It was afternoon, the end of my training day and I just got into my car when I saw Steve Jobs walking into his car. I rolled down my window and called up his name.

"He asked me whether he knew me. I told him I certainly knew who he was and immediately asked him if he would be kind enough to sign my Mac OS X Administration technical manual.

"He refused and said 'I feel weird doing that.' I refused to back down.

"After a bit of cajoling on my part, he finally told me to hand over the manual and pen. He said 'give me those' and he autographed my manual."