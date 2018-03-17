WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a data firm that worked with the Trump campaign, tapping Facebook profiles, (all times local):

A data analysis firm employed by President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign tapped the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission, allowing it to capitalize on the private social media activity of a large portion of the U.S. electorate, newspapers reported Saturday.

One of the largest data leaks in Facebook history allowed Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon, to develop techniques that formed the basis of its work on the Trump campaign, The New York Times and The Guardian reported.

Facebook said it suspended Cambridge Analytica over allegations that it kept the improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had been deleted.

Cambridge Analytica claims to build psychological profiles based on personal details from millions of Americans that can categorize individual voters. The company has surfaced on several occasions in probes of 2016 Russian election interference.