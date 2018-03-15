DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 older Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the fuel tanks can sag.

The recall mainly affects trucks in cold-weather U.S. states and Canada where salt is used to clear snow from roads.

It includes Ram 1500 pickups from the 2009 through 2012 model years. In the U.S. the trucks are in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

The company says an investigation found a bracket can corrode and let the tanks sag. The remaining structure will stop the tanks from falling. Fiat Chrysler says it's not aware of any crashes, fires, leaks or injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will reinforce the bracket. Owners will be told when to schedule service. Anyone who notices a hanging strap or lower tank should contact their dealer.