THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods multinational whose vast stable of brands includes Dove, Knorr and Ben & Jerry's, says it is basing its headquarters in the Netherlands, ending its longstanding structure of having head offices in both Rotterdam and London.

Unilever announced the move early Thursday as part of a raft of structural changes it said will turn the company into "a simpler, more agile and more focused business."

Unilever launched a far-reaching review of its business after rival Kraft Heinz launched an ultimately unsuccessful $143 billion takeover bid early last year.