Another Tauranga building company has gone into liquidation.

Landmark Homes NZ Ltd announced today its former franchisee Debec Building Solutions Ltd went into voluntary liquidation early this week. The news was announced in a press release, and it is understood at least 13 property owners have been impacted.

Landmark Homes NZ Ltd, the franchisor of the luxury home building company, terminated its agreement with Debec in December 2017. Its clients were notified of the development at that time.

Landmark Homes NZ Ltd managing director, Paul Clarke said the franchisor company was informed yesterday that the previous franchisee had gone into liquidation.

"We understand that up to 13 house builds – at various stages of development – may be impacted by this and we have contacted all of them today to offer reassurance and support," Clarke said.

"As far back as 2010, we have publicly stated that in the unfortunate event of any issues between a franchisee and its clients, we would have a moral obligation to help resolve that – it's a statement and commitment that we stand by today.

"Our ultimate and immediate goal is to ensure that those impacted are supported to achieve their desired outcome – the completion of a quality Landmark home, with minimal effect on the homeowners."



Mr Clarke said this support included assisting with the completion of their home, as well as procuring final documentation.

He said the offer of support also included any former Landmark Homes Bay of Plenty clients, with homes completed by the previous franchise owner, who have any maintenance concerns under the Masterbuild Guarantee.

Mr Clarke said although Landmark Homes NZ was also financially impacted by the liquidation of the previous franchisee, its priority was to look after affected clients and creditors.

Clarke said it had now established a new building company to assist current clients in completing their build. A new franchisee will be appointed to the Tauranga region.

"We take our business extremely seriously and take a great deal of pride in being able to develop and deliver quality homes for Landmark Homes clients," he said.

"We are saddened and disappointed by this development, but are committed to working with the liquidators, clients, suppliers, tradespeople and Masterbuild Services to achieve the best possible outcomes for everyone involved."