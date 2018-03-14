United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan.

KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, yesterday on a United flight.

They went to a cargo facility to pick up 10-year-old Irgo, a German shepherd, but were instead given a Great Dane.

Swindle, of Wichita, Kansas, learned Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan, where the Great Dane was supposed to go.

Airline officials in Japan put Irgo on a flight back to Kansas City. It isn't clear when the dog will arrive.

The news of Irgo's unplanned odyssey comes as United admits another dog died after a flight attendant forced it to travel in an overhead bin on a Houston-to-New York flight.

"I DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW THINGS LIKE THIS HAPPEN." Wichitan Kara Swindle says she, her two children and their dog, Irgo flew from Oregon to Kansas City on Tuesday. But when she went to pick up Irgo, he was on a plane to Japan.

Owner of 10-year-old Irgo tells me her pup has an ear infection & had no food or water on his 16.5 hr flight, after United Airlines mistakenly flew the German Shepherd to Japan instead of Kansas.



- AP