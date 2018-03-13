A seven-day surge in technology stocks ended Tuesday after President Donald Trump blocked Singapore-based chipmaker Broadcom's effort to buy Qualcomm. Trump said he opposed the $117 billion deal because it could have been detrimental to national security.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 17.71 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,765.31.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 171.58 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,007.03.

The Nasdaq composite retreated 77.31 points, or 1 percent, to 7,511.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slumped 9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,592.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 21.26 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is down 328.71 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 49.80 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.09 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 91.70 points, or 3.4 percent.

The Dow is up 287.81 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 607.62 points, or 8.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.54 points, or 3.7 percent.