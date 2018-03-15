A new geothermal water play area and upgrades to Rotorua's Aquatic Centre have been outlined in a multimillion-dollar plan to revamp Kuirau Park.

The plans, released for consultation under the Rotorua Lakes Council's Long Term Plan (LTP), have been met with enthusiasm by one of the park's regular users.

The Aquatic Centre, which has been a source of controversy over plans to outsource its management, is set for a $7.5m upgrade in the next three years.

The LTP described a facility with a main pool that was leaking 40,000 litres of water per day, a roof that needed replacing, and no dedicated learn-to-swim pool.

The first stage of the plan for the centre would include a dedicated learn-to-swim pool, upgrading the outdoor pool to fix the leak and bring it up to national competition standards, re-roofing the indoor pool, redesigning the reception area and changing rooms, and adding more play structures to the indoor areas.

The Aquatic Centre will undergo a revamp. PHOTO/FILE

Kuirau Park itself is also set for a $7.5m upgrade.

According to the LTP, that will include starting construction on a geothermally-heated children's water play area, relocating the carpark and Saturday market to "better utilise the park for future development", a new outdoor community gathering area near the water play area, and new toilet and changing room facilities.

Later development stages would seek to create cafe and event space and the construction of a youth skate park.

Rotary Rotorua North market director Garry Adlam was excited about the plans, saying working with the council had been "absolutely superb".

Rotary and the council had been working together for about 12 months on redeveloping the market.

The proposed new site for the market would not be far from its current location, but would allow it to grow and would provide better parking, Adlam said.

"It's going to have a major impact, absolutely for the market and for Kuirau Park as a whole."

A council spokeswoman said it was proposed the market would move to the old netball courts.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said the development of Kuirau Park and the Aquatic Centre would add value to the community and to the "diverse visitor offering that Rotorua has established since the 1800s".

"Our active environment is one of the key reasons that domestic and international visitors come to Rotorua so it's great to see the planned upgrades for Kuirau Park and the Aquatic Centre making the most of this.

"Kuirau Park is the only geothermal inner-city park in the country so it's important we continue to nurture this asset as a benefit for visitors and the community."

LTP engagement and information opportunities

- Community Conversation: Weds, March 14, 7pm at Mamaku Hall, Mamaku Rd

- Info and Feedback Pop-Up: Sat, March 17, 7am-12pm at Kuirau Park market

- Info and Feedback Pop-Up: Sun, March 18, 9am-1pm at Farmers Market, Te Manawa

- Rural Community Board-facilitated session: Mon, March 19, 1pm at Rotorua Lakes Council, Haupapa St

- Community Drop-in session: Tues, March 20, 9am-12pm at Reporoa Valley Traders

- Community Conversation: Tues, March 20, 6pm at Ngongotaha Hall, Hall Rd

- Community Conversation: Thurs, March 22, 5pm-7pm at Te Aka Mauri (Discovery Space, 2nd Floor) – brief presentation followed by group feedback sessions