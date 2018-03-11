The total value of the top property sales across New Zealand in the past five years is just over a quarter of a billion dollars - $256,131,437.

The whopping combined value still falls short of what could be America's most expensive home, a 4-storey Bel-Air mansion that comes complete with an infinity pool, helicopter and service staff marketed for $NZ342.9 million.

Among the most valuable of all properties nationwide is an opulent clifftop mansion sold in 2013 to businessman Deyi Shi for $39 million. The 7-bedroom property at 4 Huriaro Place, in Orakei, today has a rating valuation of $46m.

This Huriaro Place, Orakei home is among the city's most expensive with a new rateable valuation of $46 million. Photo / Greg Bowker

The sale, four years ago eclipses, that of this year's most expensive sale to date by more than $10m.

Advertisement

It was reported last week that Auckland couple Simon and Paula Herbert had sold one of the city's most stately mansions, at 542 and 538 Remuera Rd for $25.5m to a family who came here from China.

This figure has not been reflected in the Homes.co.nz data provided to the Herald, because the sale is yet to be reflected on public records.

But if it did, it would sit in spot number four of the most expensive sales across Auckland City in the past five years.

Homes.co.nz has provided the top sales by region in Auckland, Queenstown, Christchurch, Tauranga and Wellington.

Auckland's second most expensive sale was the former Dotcom mansion which topped the list of nationwide property sales in 2016.

The Coatesville mansion went for $32.5m to proud new owners and Kiwi siblings - founders of toy company Zulu.

Renamed Mahoenui Valley, its new owners hope to scrub it clean of its former infamous reputation and make it a family home for future generations.

Outside of Auckland, the area around the luxury holiday town of Queenstown saw some of the country's most expensive sales.

A luxury property spread across 383sq m on Cardrona Valley Rd and marketed as a "private oasis" and just 2km from Wanaka was sold in 2015 for $13.8m.

The property at 64 Sentinel Road in Herne Bay had one of the most expensive price tags in the last five years. Photo / Michael Craig

A property on Queenstown's Brunswick St which sold for $9.3m the following year, came in as the area's most expensive sale in the past five years.

The holiday town of Mt Maunganui also saw some multi-million-dollar sales, with its most expensive property sold in the past five years a beachfront property in Omanu. The four-bedroom home sold for $6.2m in 2016.

In Christchurch the top sale came in at $5.65m for a five-bedroom home in the affluent suburb of Strowan, which sold in 2016.

Meanwhile the capital's most expensive sale was a 4-bedroom home built in 1928, which sold for less than its 2015 rating valuation of $4.5m.

The Wellington home on Oriental Parade was sold in 2017 for $3.78m, slightly more than the $3.215m it was bought for the year before.

This house at 19 O'Neills Avenue sold for $28.89m in 2017. Photo / Doug Sherring

Homes.co.nz chief marketing officer Jeremy O'Hanlon said the total value of all the top property sales across these regions still fell short of what was the most expensive sale in the United States in 2017 - a four-storeyed Bel-Air mansion, with 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and three kitchens.

The American mansion, which also came complete with a four-lane bowling alley lined with gold pins, and two fully stocked wine sellers, was listed for a sale with an asking price of NZ$342.9m.

Top sales by region

Auckland

4 Huriaro Place, Orakei, Auckland sold for $38,500,000 in July 2013

186 Mahoenui Valley Rd, Coatesville, Auckland sold for $32,500,000 in June 2016

133 Fitzgerald Rd, Drury sold for $30,600,000 in December 2016

19 O'Neills Ave, Takapuna, Auckland sold for $28,888,000 in July 2017

64 Sentinel Rd, Herne Bay, Auckland sold for $24m in October 2015

Queenstown area

71 Cardrona Valley Rd, Wanaka sold for $13,800,000 in August 2015

44 Brunswick St, Queenstown sold for $9,300,000 in June 2016

504 Littles Rd, Dalefield sold for $8,600,000 in September 2014

245 Peninsula Rd, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown sold for $6,593,437 in March 2017

189 Morris Rd, Wanaka sold for $5,180,000 in January 2016

47 Mooney Rd, Speargrass Flat sold for $5,180,000 in October 2014

Tauranga

77a Oceanbeach Rd, Mt Maunganui sold for $6,200,000 in November 2016

158 Oceanbeach Rd, Mt Maunganui sold for $5,700,000 in May 2016

36 Marine Parade, Mt Maunganui sold for $4,365,000 in March 2015

85 Marine Parade, Mt Maunganui sold for $3,700,000 in December 2016

Christchurch

152 Glandovey Rd, Strowan, Christchurch sold for $5,650,000 in April 2016

63 Harts Creek Lane, Northwood, Christchurch sold for $5,050,000 in April 2014

2 Millway Place, Huntsbury, Christchurch sold for $4,500,000 in September 2014

101 Glenstrae Rd, Redcliffs, Christchurch sold for $4,200,000 in May 2016

Wellington

298 Oriental Parade, Oriental Bay, Wellington sold for $3,780,000 in March 2015

26 Jubilee Rd, Khandallah, Wellington sold for $3,710,000 in April 2014

15 The Crescent, Roseneath, Wellington sold for $3,100,000 in April 2017

3 Maida Vale Rd, Roseneath, Wellington sold for $3,035,000 in February 2015