For many of us, the entire job hunting process is a nightmare.

The mounting pile of 'sorry / not sorry' letters, trying to charm complete strangers during interviews and "consultants" half our age telling us we are not suitable for a job we could do standing on our head, all start to take their toll.

For those of us who have family and friends struggling through this genuinely challenging time, it's important to lend a helping hand where we can, especially as it may be us going through the exact same process in 18 months' time.

Networking

According to some sources, 75 per cent of job vacancies are never advertised. Particularly true in the small to medium business market, these opportunities come about through a combination of relationships, networks and dumb luck.

If you are gainfully employed, there is (hopefully) a high level of trust and connection between you and your management. Your friends and family have somewhat of a "link" into the business, with you as their connection. Forwarding on a CV of a trusted friend that is seeking a new role to your manager or HR team, could well turn into a genuine opportunity. I know my company has hired 12 people over the last 14 years, and we only ever advertised via traditional media for one. The rest came through our wider connections in the community, church and local clubs.

Four Support People

Richard Bolles writes in his epic career guide What Color Is Your Parachute? about four types of people job hunters need, when the going gets tough.

Listener – This person helps the job hunter 'unload' verbally and acts as a shoulder to cry on if needed.

Wise One – The Wise One is someone who has been through it all before, dispenses great advice about CVs, cover letters and interviews, and helps the job hunter set positive and practical plans forward.

Taskmaster – The least popular of the roles, the Taskmaster ensures that the job hunter is following through on the advice they have been given, getting the required number of applications out etc.

Cheerleader – When anything even remotely positive happens, this person goes crazy in their support for the job hunter. Helping the candidate to continue to believe in themselves, they provide positive and upbeat feedback.

Remember, job hunting is a hard and unnatural process, therefore for your family and friends going through it right now, think about how you can play a helping hand.

