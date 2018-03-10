A stunning New Zealand hideaway for international celebrities - with an infinity pool that Tripadvisor has named one of the top hotel pools in the world - is up for sale.

Waiheke Island's Delamore Lodge was put on the market through Boulgaris Realty just weeks after its curved cliffside infinity pool caught the attention of international travellers.

The luxury boutique lodge with onsite jacuzzi, spa treatment rooms, sauna and stunning views over the Hauraki Gulf has a CV of $7.2m but interest is from buyers in the $10m+ bracket, said agent Michael Boulgaris.

The view that caught the attention of international travellers on Tripadvisor is for sale to the highest bidder. Photo / Boulgaris Realty.

"Most of the interest has been from people here in New Zealand and some strong interest from Australia," Boulgaris said.

Real estate agent Michael Boulgaris said there has been significant interest in the stunning property. Photo / supplied.

"Extended families are looking at it as an amazing holiday home because there are suites for each family and the venue for each future wedding and 21st is taken care of."

There has also been interest in the property as a successful business.

The estate sale includes 2.35ha of freehold land, the main residence, all chattels, a 2-bedroom standalone manager's house (including all chattels), company cars, private helicopter pad, plant and the business brand name.

The main residence is set over a sprawling 800m2 and includes four separate self-contained suites with private sun-soaked balconies and ocean views.

The stunning Delamore Lodge property is a private hideaway for celebrity guests to Waiheke Island. Photo / Boulgaris Realty.

There is also a separate 2-bedroom apartment.

The heated infinity pool is on a separate level with a private wraparound deck which leads to an events space that can cater to up to 75 people.

Delamore director Roselyn Barnett Storey said the pool designer, builder and Delamore staff were proud to make the Tripadvisor Extraordinary Pool list, which features 14 pools from around the world including luxury hotels in Milan, Dubai, Shanghai and the Maldives.

"People from all over the globe come just to have their photos taken with the amazing backdrop of fabulous views."

Barnett Storey had the famous pool built after English guitarist Andy Summers said he really wanted a pool to swim in when he stayed in 2008.

Delamore Lodge director Roselyn Barnett Storey by the pool that provides the perfect Instagram backdrop. Photo / Ted Baghurst.

The lodge didn't have one so Barnett Storey made sure she had one installed once Summers, a founding member of 80s band, The Police, had gone.

Other celebrities to have stayed at the lodge include Hollywood actress Hilary Swank and pop singer Alanis Morissette.

It was also the venue for Jonah Lomu's second wedding when he married Fiona Taylor in a lavish ceremony in 2003.

Boulgaris said the lodge, tucked away but just a few minutes drive from Matiatia Wharf, was a favoured spot for international and local richlisters.

"I have tried to get more names out of the proprietor but she is very discreet and wouldn't tell me," Boulgaris said.

"There have been times I haven't been able to take people though to view because she has had special guests."

Rooms at the lodge cost upward of $1400 but the price includes transport, pre-dinner drinks, canapes, breakfast and a custom-made meal by an in-house chef.

The property is for sale by tender which closes on March 20.