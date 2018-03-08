LONDON (AP) — One of the British government's biggest Brexit cheerleaders has slammed warnings of an "economic black hole" when the country leaves the European Union and equated any talk of punishing the country to "the language of a gang."

A day after the EU published draft guidelines for trade talks with Britain, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told business leaders Thursday that Brexit can work for Britain and the EU if the discussions are focused on economic matters rather than politics.

He said talk of hurting Britain for its Brexit decision would be counter-productive.

"The idea of punishing Britain is not the language of a club, it's the language of a gang," he said at the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce.

"And I do believe that rationality, common sense will win the day if we conduct ourselves with decorum and patience and I think therefore it's in all our interests to keep the temperature down."

Though Britain is due to leave the EU, its biggest trading partner, in March next year, there is an array of uncertainties over the country's future relationship with the EU. Discussions over the relationship are set to intensify over the coming months and should conclude by the fall in order to give EU countries' parliaments time to assess any deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May fleshed out proposals for the post-Brexit relationship in a speech last Friday. At its core was an aspiration that Britain would stick closely to EU laws and regulations in certain sectors but be able to diverge in others.

That ambition has been dismissed by many in the EU as "cherry-picking." EU President Donald Tusk, who coordinates policy between the 27 EU nations that Britain is negotiating with, has rejected that approach.

Though Fox said any deal that ends up imposing tariffs on EU-U.K. trade would hurt businesses and consumers, he painted a rosy picture of the post-Brexit era, as the EU accounts for less trade than it did a decade ago and global growth in the future will be predominantly outside Europe.

"There are great prizes for our economy as we leave the EU in this era of globalization if we have the courage to grasp them," he said.

One of the big Brexit sticking-points centers on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. All sides in the talks say they don't want to a hard border re-imposed but how to avoid that is proving a conundrum given that May has said the U.K. will be leaving the tariff-free single market and customs union as part of Brexit.

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, the Northern Ireland party that props up May's government, said she wants to "see an optimistic, sensible and pragmatic approach to Brexit" that avoids any barriers going up on the island of Ireland.

The EU's executive Commission has even floated the idea of giving Northern Ireland, which is one of the four constituent nations of the United Kingdom, a special status whereby it would enjoy the benefits of the single market and the customs union after Brexit. That would effectively create a new border in the Irish Sea between the island of Ireland and Britain.

"The Commission's draft text is entirely unacceptable and actually represents an act of bad faith on the part of Brussels towards addressing the challenges facing the border in a fair and sensible fashion," Foster said.

Foster also took aim at those warning on the impact on the peace process.

"I do object in the strongest terms to people who have limited experience of the troubles in Northern Ireland throwing threats of violence around as some kind of bargaining chip," Foster said.