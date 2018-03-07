Three of the country's top chefs have used their skills to feed 150 of Auckland's homeless.

Nadia Lim, Michael Van de Elzen and Nici Wickes led 12 business leaders in whipping up a three-course meal and serving it to guests at St Matthew's in the City for the inaugural Auckland City Mission Cookoff last night.

Chief executives and general managers from companies such as Mitre 10, SkyCity, BP, Alsco, Mercury and Barfoot & Thompson swapped suit and tie for chef jackets as they took to the kitchen for the night.

As well as fundraising, the mission wanted to highlight the high level of food insecurity in the city.

"We see people who every day struggle to put food on their tables," Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly said.

"This shouldn't be happening in New Zealand.. and we want to raise it as a social issue that needs to be address."

The money raised will help provide more than 3000 emergency parcels for families in need.