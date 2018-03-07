A leaked email has revealed that Apple is making some major changes to iTunes.

The source claims the Cupertino-based company will stop taking new iTunes LP submissions as of this month, according to the Daily Mail.

Launched on iTunes in 2009, LPs (long plays) were a way for users to buy albums with additional elements such as bonus tracks and videos.

LPs could be the first of several major changes for iTunes in a bid to keep up with subscription-based streaming platform Spotify, industry experts say.

An internal email, titled "The End of iTunes LPs", was leaked to Metro, the publication reports.

The email was sent two weeks ago from an address at "The iTunes Store" and was signed by "The Apple Music Team".

The email states that "Apple will no longer accept new submissions of iTunes LPs after March 2018.

"Existing LPs will be deprecated from the store during the remainder of 2018.

"Customers who have previously purchased an album containing an iTunes LP will still be able to download the additional content using iTunes Match", the email read.

LPs allow users to view multimedia elements as they play music. They often include lyrics, band photos and performance videos.

The anonymous source who leaked the email to Metro told the publication: "It's clear that streaming is the future. Apple wants to push people to take out subscriptions."

While Metro reported that LPs would be removed from iTunes, Apple confirmed to tech site The Verge that existing LPs will continue to be available.

Despite much initial fanfare, LPs never became a major avenue of income for Apple.

Industry experts believe this could indicate Apple will pursue a subscription-based outlet similar to the business model of Spotify, the largest online music streaming platform in the world.

Mark Mulligan, an analyst at MIDiA Research and music industry blogger, told Metro that the announcement was "potential evidence" of Apple's future plans.

"This could show Apple will turn off its download store at some point," he said.

"At some stage in the future, Apple having an iTunes music store will be as incongruous as Currys selling black and white TVs."