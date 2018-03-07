If you thought your boss was tough, spare a thought for workers at insurance start-up Health IQ.

The company has some seriously strict office rules — and because it's 2018, those rules have gone viral.

Until very recently, the start-up, based in Silicon Valley in the US, listed those rules on its website under the "careers" section.

One of the most outrageous is an outright ban on sugar — in any form.

Advertisement

"We don't have sugar, candy bars, soda in our office. If you bring some it will get thrown away," the statement said.

New employees are also expected to make a "pledge" they are expected to keep — forever.

"Every employee who joins takes a pledge to celebrate the health conscious while they work here and for the rest of their life," the pledge states.

If that's not bad enough, the business also has an on-site gym in the middle of the office, and employees are expected to work out during meetings and presentations.

"We don't have a pool table. Instead we have a gym in the middle of our office. Not in a side room, not in a corner, it is right in the middle of the entire office," the company wrote.

"Our conference room is made up of four treadmill desks that face each other so you can do a walking meeting while seeing a presentation, rain or shine."

The company also pays lip service to work/life balance, but then says employees must be willing to work well into the night from home.

"We work a lot of hours since this is a start-up. However, we all leave at 5pm/6pm so that we can go to the gym, eat dinner at a healthy hour, and see our kids before they go to sleep," the website stated.

"After 8pm/9pm we get back on the computer and do conference calls if needed."

Unsurprisingly, people started sharing screenshots of the bizarre rules on Twitter.

Dear sweet baby Jeebus, working here would be all my worst nightmares come true 😳😳😳 https://t.co/Y9LcxKqIes pic.twitter.com/dK1c5Ue0T6 — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) March 4, 2018

As the backlash grew, Health IQ updated the section, removing the most ridiculous parts of the original statement.

The careers section now includes statements regarding "optional midday yoga/fitness classes", a "healthy food program" and "balance".

"Instead of the usual ping pong or pool table, we've dedicated space for yoga practice, spin bikes, rowing machines and other exercise equipment," the site now reads.

"And we give our employees 30 minutes each day to focus on their health, whether it's time for mindfulness, a walk or using the exercise equipment.

"We provide our employees with quality food and snack options, from healthy made-to-order lunches to a never-ending supply of organic nuts, fruits and vegies.

"We want to improve every aspect of start-up culture, and that includes long hours. We still work plenty, but we try our best to end our day around 5 or 6, so that everyone can eat dinner at a healthy hour, spend time with their kids, or get in a workout."

The company has also posted a series of statements on Twitter defending itself, and stressing that health and fitness are optional.