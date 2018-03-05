New Zealand pork will soon be served up on dining tables in Australia.

Access and certification for New Zealand pork exports into Australia has been agreed by the Ministry for Primary Industries and Australia's Department of Agriculture and Water Resources. Department officials visited New Zealand to gain a good understanding of our systems, followed by a series of negotiations and close engagement by officials, MPI said in a statement.

Access has been granted for uncooked New Zealand pork meat and products containing New Zealand pork. Uncooked pork meat will, however, require further processing once it arrives into Australia.

Pork exports to Australia can start immediately.

"New Zealand has a very strong meat regulatory system, which is held in high regard by our trading partners," said Jarred Mair, MPI's deputy director-general policy and trade.

"These have helped towards enabling access to Australia for our pork and pork products."

New Zealand's pork exports are currently limited to a small number of markets, such as the Pacific Islands and Singapore. In the year to June 30, New Zealand exported about 173 tonnes of pork in total valued at around $1 million.

New Zealand Pork Chairman Ian Carter said access to Australia for New Zealand pork would provide a positive boost for New Zealand's pork industry.

"Commercial pig farmers in New Zealand are passionate about the care and expertise they invest in farming their pigs.

"We see the granting of access to Australia as an important formative step to explore export markets that value the qualities associated with pork and pork products produced from pigs born and raised in New Zealand."

Mair said Australia was already a very important market for New Zealand's primary products.

"We're pleased to be able to add pork and pork products to the list."