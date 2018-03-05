Getting your petrol at a quarter of the usual price might sound too good to be true.

But that did not stop motorists flocking to the Gull station on Roscommon Rd yesterday after news spread that it was selling all petrol for 49 cents a litre.

The traffic stretched back about 2km to Browns Rd and the last drop of petrol was gone just over two hours after the price dropped.

Hi all, Gull Roscommon Road (Wiri) has now run out of all fuel. The site will be closed from tomorrow for a few weeks... Posted by Gull New Zealand on Monday, 5 March 2018

Several social media users were quick to joke that the lines at the petrol station were worse than those at the opening of Krispy Kreme.

Advertisement

Gull pricing analyst Rohan Mehta said Gull did not make any money from the low price last night, as it was more like "giving it away".

Mehta said the station was about to replace the tanks and it needed to get rid of the fuel.

"We wanted to make sure all the fuel was gone."

Mehta said the price dropped about 7.30pm and it quickly became frantic.

It was "a little bit" of a surprise how many people turned up to make the most of the offer.

"It was never our intention to grab the public's attention," he said.

But he said that was more likely to happen these days because of social media.

When asked if they would consider doing it again Mehta said it all depended on whether or not it would be feasible.

"That's something we would have to discuss."