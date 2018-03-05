The cheapest fuel in the country is on offer at Gull on Roscommon Rd with the station advertising all types for $0.49/L.

Queues are forming at the Wiri station and photos are circulating on social media showing the petrol station's price sign showing regular petrol and diesel for a quarter of the price it usually is.

Gull pricing analyst Rohan Mehta said the price was correct.

He said the station was about to be closed down for four weeks to replace all the tanks so needed to get rid of all the fuel.

He said the station had run out of fuel just before 10pm.

The shop would also be closed while the tanks were replaced, he said.