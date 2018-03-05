BERLIN (AP) — A 51-year-old German has been severely injured after two men threw acid at him as he left his home near the western city of Duesseldorf.

German daily Bild on Monday identified the victim as Bernhard Guenther, an executive with innogy SE, a subsidiary of German electric utilities company RWE.

Police said in a statement the man was attacked Sunday morning after he left his home to buy breakfast at a nearby bakery. Two unknown men aged between 20 and 30 poured the toxic liquid over his head and then ran away. The victim managed to get back to his home where he made an emergency call and subsequently was taken to a special clinic by helicopter.

Police said a homicide division is investigating.