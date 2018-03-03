Anyone selling their home will understand the challenge of choosing the right real estate agent, time of year and price, but how do you sell your house when you're the prime minister?

Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford have bought a new family home in Auckland's Sandringham, as they prepare for the arrival of their first child in June.

The purchase of the larger property, valued at $1.7 million according to online records, would see the couple bid farewell to their Point Chevalier brick and tile – which would attract a lot of interest if put on the market according to one real estate agent.

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home is described as "a bungalow haven with a twist". Photo / Supplied

Mt Albert Ray White agent Angela Little said potential buyers would likely pay a premium for the property, which was the scene of Ardern's pregnancy announcement, pre-election BBQ and a phone call with Donald Trump.

"There will be people…with an ego who want to say 'I live in the Prime Minister's old house'."

She said that despite not knowing the Prime Minister's current home and the positives and negatives of the property, she expected the value would have gone up significantly due to its noted owner.

"She looks like she's got great taste and they have both been earning a great income so I'm sure it's a very nice property and they've got it looking really nice as well, so that will help heaps."

The 3-bedroom, one-bathroom house was valued at $1.1 million.

But with the expectation that a lot of people would want to have a nosey at the property if it went on the market, Little said the couple would be best to make viewings invitation-only and move out before putting it up for sale.

"If they move out they would want to stage it and I think that's probably a way better way of going about things for their sake. It gives them way more privacy and that's probably quite important for them," she said.



"It keeps weirdos at bay, if you know what I mean."

Little said she would also recommend auctioning the property.

"Auctions are really good for unique properties and properties that have got something a little bit more X-factor. So it might be location, or it might be that there is a story or anything that can elevate the property over and above others."

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester said any listings on the website featuring a prominent Kiwi get people's attention.

She said if the property was listed for sale on Trade Me there would be "plenty of New Zealanders keen to virtually check out the Prime Minister's house".

The new house is located near Eden Park. Photo/Supplied

Ardern's office confirmed on Friday that she and Gayford had purchased the new property, saying they needed more space as family were expected to stay while she took maternity leave.

The 1920s bungalow has three double bedrooms, a master bedroom with an ensuite, open plan kitchen, study, dining and family room, according to the online listing which has been removed.

The 643sq m section also featured a large deck with a sub-tropical garden, and a tree house set in a Pohutakawa tree.

It's located near Balmoral School (primary and intermediate) and is zoned for Mount Albert and Auckland Girls Grammar schools.