A line of highchairs is being recalled because the rear legs can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child. Other recalled consumer products include multicookers and folding bicycles.

Here's a more detailed look:

HIGHCHAIRS

DETAILS: This recall involves Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchairs with model number 1969721. The 6-in-1 highchairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table. The highchair's cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat. They were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.

WHY: The highchair's rear legs can pivot out of position making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child in the highchair.

INCIDENTS: Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it.

HOW MANY: About 36,000 in the U.S. and an additional 3,200 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Contact Graco at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gracobaby.com and click on "Support," then "Product Recalls" for more information.

AIR CONDITIONERS AND HEAT PUMPS

DETAILS: This recall involves Goodman, Amana, York International and Energy Knight branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps (PTACs). The recalled units are beige and the brand name is printed on most of the units' control covers. Models that begin with the following prefixes are included in this recall: EKTC15, EKTH15, PMC15, PMH12, PMH15, PTC15, PTH12, PTH15, UCYB15 and UCYH15. Only units with the first four digits of the serial numbers in the range between 1001 and 1709 are affected. The model number and serial number are located on a label behind the front cover of the unit. Most of the recalled PTAC units are installed in hotels, motels, schools, apartment buildings and commercial spaces to provide room climate control. They were sold at Goodman and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from January 2010 through February 2018 for between $700 and $1,400.

WHY: The outdoor fan motors can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: Goodman has received nine reports of PTACs catching on fire, including one report of smoke inhalation with medical attention.

HOW MANY: About 534,000 in the U.S. and about 3,400 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Contact Goodman toll-free at 888-803-0512 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.amana-ptac.com/ and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

MULTICOOKERS

DETAILS: This recall involves Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicookers, a multifunctional, programmable cooking appliance, which includes the functions of roasting, baking, stewing, slow cooking, rice cooking, searing/sautéing, steaming and food warming. Instant Pot is printed on the front of the multicookers. Gem 65 8-in-1 and a batchcode of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 are printed on the rating label on the underside of the product. They were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $80.

WHY: A manufacturer defect can cause the multicooker to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Double Insight has received 107 reports of overheating, five resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 104,000.

FOR MORE: Contact Double Insight toll-free at 888-891-1473 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at www.instantpot.com and click on "Product Recall" or visit www.gemmulticooker.com for more information.

CHILDREN'S SLEEPWEAR

DETAILS: This recall involves PL Sleep's children's 100 percent polyester nightgowns. The nightgown has a gray and white snowflake print on the long sleeves and a faux Sherpa fleece body with a red scarf, three black buttons and black belt decoration on the front. The sleepwear included coordinating red and white striped socks. PL Sleep and model numbers 17FT62F561 and #101 are printed on a label sewn into the left inside seam. PL Sleep and the size are on the neck label. The nightgowns were sold in children's sizes 2 through 7 at Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Von Maur stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Chasing-Fireflies.com from October 2017 through February 2018 for between $16 and $38.

WHY: The children's nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,100 in the U.S. and an additional 380 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Contact Lemur Group toll-free at 877-748-6698 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at customercare@petitlem.com or online at www.petitlem.com and click on "Product Notices" for more information.

FOLDING BICYCLES

DETAILS: Allen Sports model Ultra1 and UltraX carbon fiber folding bicycles. "ULTRA X" or "ULTRA ONE" are printed on the bicycle's frame. Both bicycles were sold in black, have 20 speeds and wheel sizes of 451MM. The Ultra One weighs about 21 pounds and the Ultra X weighs about 18 pounds. They were sold at Amazon.com and eBay from May 2014 through July 2017.

WHY: The bike's frame can break during use causing the bicycle to collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the frame breaking causing the rider to fall. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 150.

FOR MORE: Call Allen Sports at 800-722-5536 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to customerservice@allensportsusa.com and visit www.allensportsusa.com and click on "Important safety notice on Allen Sports Ultra1 and UltraX Folding Bicycles" for more information.