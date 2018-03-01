Ports of Auckland has signalled a "significant" increase in capital expenditure after reporting a steady first-half net profit of $29.2 million for the first half of its financial year.

The Auckland Council-owned ports company said its group revenue came to $120.6m in the six months to December 31, up 9.1 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

The dividend payable to the council came to $23.8m, down from $25.3m a year earlier.

Capital expenditure in the six months increased to $70.7m from $44.9m.

Ports of Auckland said there would be a significant capital expenditure to increase capacity at the Waitematā seaport and to develop Ports of Auckland's freight hubs in South Auckland and Waikato, and a corresponding increase in debt.

In the six months, container volume - in twenty-foot equivalent units - came to 508,262, up 3.0 per cent on the year-earlier figure.

Total general cargo volume of 3.412m tonnes, up 4.7 per cent, due to continued strong demand for vehicles, and materials to support infrastructure demand in the Auckland region.

Car volume came to 148,879 units, up 2.1 per cent.

There were 42 cruise ship calls, up 50 per cent on the year-ago figure, the rise reflecting an increase in 'spring' cruises in September and October.

Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson said the first half was one of growth.

"Ongoing growth in the Auckland region's economy and population has led to steady growth in all the cargo types we handle," he said in a statement.

"This growth looks set to continue into the second half of the year, with a strong result in January and good volumes forecast for February," he said.

The first half profit was down a touch from $29.27m reported in the previous corresponding period as the company embarked on an investment programme to become a "future-fit" port.



"We are focussed on smart growth, with a heavy focus on technology, innovation and sustainability in addition to more traditional infrastructure investments like wharves and cranes," Gibson said.

"Auckland is growing by around 50,000 people a year and is expected to have a population of two million people by 2028," he said.

"While Auckland Council and the Government are looking at relocating Auckland's port over the next few decades, in the interim additional investment is needed so the port can handle the increased demand for freight that will come from this population growth," he said. -- Jamie Gray